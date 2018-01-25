While Meek Mill’s fans await the incarcerated rapper’s verdict, his hometown’s NFL team plans to keep his spirit alive through his music. Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC championship win on Sunday (Jan. 21), a few members of the Super Bowl-bound team decided to blast Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” to commemorate the win over the Minnesota Vikings (38-7).

The resounding celebration vibrated throughout Philly which ultimately found its way to Mill. In a statement provided to VIBE, the “Amen” rapper sent his well wishes to the Eagles and hopes his words of encouragement will lead them to victory.

“I’m so proud of my Eagles for making the Super Bowl and representing the city of Philadelphia. It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs and that’s why I make music – to inspire others and bring people together,” his statement reads. “But the Eagles have also motivated me with the way they’ve overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year. That’s why I’m confident my guys are going to beat the Patriots and bring the Super Bowl trophy to Philly.”

In November 2017, the 30-year-old artist was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation. The controversial judge that’s presided over Mill’s case, Judge Genece Brinkley, claimed he failed a drug test and allegedly refrained from adhering to a mandated travel regulation. Since that verdict, Mill’s legal team called for Brinkley’s recusal from the case of improper behavior and personal bias, and rallies were held to support Mill’s freedom and place a lens on the probation system.

In a previous interview with VIBE, #cut50 co-founder and activist Jessica Jackson Sloan said Mill’s case speaks to a larger problem within America’s criminal justice system.

“This case is just symbolic of the impropriety of our justice system and because Meek is a public figure and has been an incredible community leader and youth mentor and artist and such an inspiration to so many, I think people see his case as a sign of hope that something will change,” Jackson said. “That people will finally realize how rigged the system is and how unfair it is and want to do something about it.”