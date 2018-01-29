Voluntarily ingesting Tide pods aren’t the only dangerous (and stupid) new craze to take over the ‘net. A Memphis teen in critical condition after an internet challenge went terribly wrong.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the head Thursday (Jan. 25) while allegedly participating in the “No Lackin’ Challenge” where two people pull guns at each other without pulling the trigger.

But 21-year-old Sherman Lackland accidentally pulled the trigger, shooting the unidentified teenager who is currently hospitalized. Lackland was playing the deadly game inside a 24-hour diner, reports WMC Action News.

He was reportedly seated at a booth with two other associates prior to shooting the teen. According to a witness a “loud bang” was heard as the teen fell on the floor. Lackland started “grabbing him and telling him to get up” before getting “kind of mad,” the witness said.

Lackland faces aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

