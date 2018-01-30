Since he was co-signed back in 2016 by rap mogul 50 Cent, Messiah has helped prove that the future of hip-hop is en Español. Touted as one of the pioneers of the contemporary sounds of Latin trap, Messiah — recently signed to a joint venture under Atlantic Records — just previewed a new track on Instagram.

In the snippet below, you hear Messiah spitting bilingual bars over the late Notorious B.I.G.’s seminal “Ten Crack Commandments” record, a clear departure from his trap ethos.

“Esto no es Trap! Esto son los Ten Trap Commandments pero esto es Rap!,” he captions, indicating the song is indeed about the do’s and don’ts of the trap enterprise but on a classic hip-hop beat. “Esto es Hip Hop! Notorious BIG Ten Crack Commandments!”

There’s no telling where exactly Messiah is going with this new sound. Until then, take a listen to what he’s been working on:

This story was first posted to Billboard.