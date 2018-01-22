In a reenactment of Will Smith’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song, Method Man joined the cast of Saturday Night Live to play a gang member that chased Will from West Philly to Bel-Air.

The Fresh Prince, played by SNL’s Chris Redd, raps to the show’s usual opener until he finds out the guys he fought “weren’t regular thugs.” The skit quickly escalates and the gang chases Will to the West Coast, forcing him into hiding with the FBI witness protection program. In the end Method Man aides in Will’s escape.

This isn’t the first or last time Method Man will be putting his acting chops to use. XXL reports he’ll be playing in the Shaft reboot, scheduled to release June 2019.

Check out the rendition of the classic theme song below.