One of the most famous blaxploitation films to date is receiving a reboot and a new cast. Among other stars, it has been reported that Wu-Tang Clan rapper Method Man (aka Cliff Smith) will be joining the Shaft reboot as John Shaft’s old friend from around the way.

The new movie is directed by Tim Story, who has directed Taxi, Think Like a Man, 2005’s Fantasic Four and its 2007 sequel. The reboot is based on a script by a duo of Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ira Napoliello and Marc Fisher will serve as executive producers. It will recast Samuel L. Jackson as John Shaft, whom he also played in the 2000 Shaft, directed by John Singleton.

The reboot, also known as Shaft’s Son, will additionally star Jessie T. Usher in the role of Shaft’s son. The new plot will incorporate Shaft’s estranged son joining forces with the New York detective. Viewers can also expect Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp and Richard Roundtree, the original John Shaft.

The original Shaft movie was released to the world in 1971 and was an immediate hit. It earned MGM $13 million in box-office revenue. Roundtree played John Shaft, a private detective hired to save a mobster’s daughter. Its theme song, produced by Isaac Hayes, received an Oscar in 1972. And in 2000, the film was added to the U.S. National Film Registry.

Smith, 46, who is best known for his music career, is also recognized as an actor, having made appearances in Soul Plane, My Baby’s Daddy and Belly. He was recently seen in HBO’s The Deuce, Blue Bloods and Rebel. He also cohosts TBS’ Drop The Mic.

The new movie is set to be out in theaters on June 14, 2019.