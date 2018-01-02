Twitter Erupts In Debate Over Michael B. Jordan’s Suspected Girlfriend

Rumors hit the Internet at the top of this year that actor Michael B. Jordan may be off the dating market. The Black Panther star is rumored to be dating a woman named Ashlyn Castro, and Twitter seems to have a lot of opinions about his dating preferences. Social media has reportedly erupted in a debate regarding Jordan and the young woman because of their racial differences.

Michael B. Jordan is African-American, while Castro is reportedly Latina. Some Twitter users seem to be upset by the actor’s new girlfriend. Their complaints seem to be rooted in the past rumor that Jordan doesn’t date black women.

On the other hand, many fans defended Jordan and Castro’s suspected relationship, citing other interracial unions, including Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

It’s unclear whether Jordan and Castro are actually dating. The rumors began swirling after The Jasmine Brand posted a video on Instagram of the two at a holiday party.

Check out the reactions below.

Y’all are boycotting Black Panther bc Michael B. Jordan doesn’t have a black gf?!?

Boooooy, y’all is some type of stupid. Y’all really came into 2018 dumber than u were in 2017. pic.twitter.com/OW1aFOQN2L — 'ColeWorld (@Ncoleycole) January 2, 2018

Black women wanting to "boycott" Black Panther bc Michael B Jordan's gf isn't black yet were head over heels for Meghan Markle marrying a white prince The hypocrisy is outstanding — boycott everything that offends me 2K18 (@__Christan) January 2, 2018

Y’all mad Michael B Jordan girlfriend is not black??? I’m mad his girlfriend is not MEEEEEE! What’s this issue ?😂 pic.twitter.com/RIpXFy69Cw — 𝒥𝒶𝓃𝓊𝒶𝓇𝓎 𝟦𝓉𝒽 🎈 (@NyotaStarr) January 2, 2018

"BW are boycotting Black Panther because Michael B. Jordan is dating a non-black woman" LMAOOOOO fake news. Hunny he could date a light lavender Martian for all we care. If he hasn't said anything reckless about BW this is how we're going to that theater. pic.twitter.com/EeKER7oZn6 — Simply TC (Not From Concentrate) (@BienSur_JeTaime) January 2, 2018

Y'all were cheering and rooting for Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and Rihanna for dating outside their race but as soon as Michael B Jordan does the same thing, y'all mad and outraged & probably say he hates his momma. But don't mind me… pic.twitter.com/YI2vaIVVYX — Kεnføʀɗ Sтᴀrɢαʀуєɴ🇬🇭 (@Negreauxdamus) January 2, 2018

Michael B Jordan minds his business is unproblematic & he fine as hell . He deserves to be happy with a white woman with brown woman with whatever woman he feels like. Get over it — lil uzi squirt (@FatAlternative) January 2, 2018

I typed in “Michael B Jordan” and I don’t see any black women conplaining. Just y’all corny ass dudes making shit up. Y’all annoying. — Roxxy Haze (@iamroxxyhaze) January 2, 2018

Someone said Michael B. Jordan ain't slick hiding his new girlfriend till Black Panther comes out and I can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/26kuwnQXoL — carmichael (@JaayCarmichael) January 2, 2018

Trying to figure out how Michael B Jordan is starring in Black Panther but got a white girlfriend ?? 🧐 #cancelled #done #careerover 👋🏽✌🏿 — Syd (@sydlaescritora) January 3, 2018