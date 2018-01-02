Twitter Erupts In Debate Over Michael B. Jordan’s Suspected Girlfriend
Rumors hit the Internet at the top of this year that actor Michael B. Jordan may be off the dating market. The Black Panther star is rumored to be dating a woman named Ashlyn Castro, and Twitter seems to have a lot of opinions about his dating preferences. Social media has reportedly erupted in a debate regarding Jordan and the young woman because of their racial differences.
Michael B. Jordan is African-American, while Castro is reportedly Latina. Some Twitter users seem to be upset by the actor’s new girlfriend. Their complaints seem to be rooted in the past rumor that Jordan doesn’t date black women.
On the other hand, many fans defended Jordan and Castro’s suspected relationship, citing other interracial unions, including Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
It’s unclear whether Jordan and Castro are actually dating. The rumors began swirling after The Jasmine Brand posted a video on Instagram of the two at a holiday party.
