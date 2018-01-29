Another member of the Superfly remake has been announced. Actor Michael K. Williams is reportedly joining the Director X film, according to Deadline.

The former star of The Wire has signed on to play the character Scatter. The film is based on the 1970s blaxploitation crime drama, and The Chi’s Jason Mitchell and grown-ish’s Trevor Jackson are also set to appear in the film.

According to an earlier report, the film’s screenplay will be written by Alex Tse. The original film follows a cocaine dealer trying to secure the bag one last time before leaving the business. Rapper Future is set to curate the album’s soundtrack, while it’s rumored that 21 Savage will be involved in the film somehow.

“The pursuit of the American Dream is eternal – everyone’s always on the hustle, because you’ve got to be,” said Director X. “Superfly is about pulling off the ultimate hustle to get out of the game.”

What do you think about the updates to the film? Will you see it? Sound off in the comments.