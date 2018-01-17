Our favorite former FLOTUS Michelle Obama celebrated her birthday today (Jan. 17), and she took to Instagram to thank her husband Barack and her followers for the messages of “hope, generosity and warmth” on her earth strong.

“Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning,” she captioned her photo of her gift from her hubby, which consisted of flowers and a note.

“And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you,” she continued. “I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are.”

Mr. Obama also posted a sweet picture of his lady love on her special day, writing that she is his “best friend,” and he loves her “strength, determination and grace.”

We hope that Mrs. Obama had a wonderful day!