Don’t act like you haven’t been trying to figure out what was in the Tiffany’s Box that Michelle Obama received from Melania Trump on Inauguration Day last year. Luckily for everyone, Ellen DeGeneres did what we couldn’t: she asked the former first lady.

Mrs. Obama went on the Ellen Show for her first televised interview since the administration switch. It turns out that it was, “a lovely frame” per Obama’s statement.

READ Michelle Obama’s Advice To Men “Y’all Should Get You Some Friends”

The First Lady looked confused when she got the present, Ellen recalled. A gif circulated the Internet of her searching for a place to set it down before Barack Obama took control of the situation. The event was televised and understatedly awkward. President Trump walked off, then, Melania diverged and started toward Mrs. Obama.

“Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here, and never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like, OK.” The audience laughed with Obama. “What am I supposed to do with this gift?”

READ Michelle Obama Explains Why She’ll Never Run For Office

Michelle warmly recalled President Obama grabbing the box. “And then my husband saved the day,” she said.