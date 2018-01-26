The Migos have finally dropped their highly-anticipate album, Culture II. The project, which was released at midnight on Jan. 26, features a long list of major producers and rap features.

The project reportedly features appearance from Drake, Big Sean, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and More. The trio previously released the list of producers, including Kanye West, Pharrell, Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, Honorable C-NOTE, Murda Beats, and more.

Ahead of the release, fans got a taste of what was in store with hit such as “Motor Sport,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, “Superstars,” “Stir Fry,” and “Culture National Anthem.” Culture II has been in the works for some time now. The group originally announced the project in 2017, and have been dropping a trail of bread crumbs in various interviews ever since.

Stream Migos Culture II here.