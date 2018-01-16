Migos’ highly-anticipated third album Culture II finally has a release date. The trap trio revealed to their anxious fans via social media on Monday (Jan. 15) that their latest LP will be available on Friday, Jan. 26.

While a track listing has not been revealed, promo for the album has been hot and heavy in recent months. Nicki Minaj and Offset’s fiancee Cardi B assisted the group on their track “Motorsport,” while Pharrell produced the upbeat “Stir Fry.” Just last week, Migos member Quavo noted that he was mixing Culture II, signaling something was on the horizon.

Migos’ sophomore album Culture not only spawned a number-one hit (“Bad & Boujee”), it also went platinum and snagged the ATLiens two Grammy nods for the 60th annual event, which will take place Sunday, Jan. 28.

We’re looking forward to what’s to come with the next release.