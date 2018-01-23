Momentum for the Grammy-nominated group Migos continues with their latest feature with Rolling Stone.

Speaking with acclaimed author and music journalist O.G. Touré, Offset, Takeoff and Quavo shared details behind Culture II, their influence across genres and personal tidbits like Offset’s admiration for Cardi B.

Since their platinum-selling album Culture, people have been anticipating the follow-up. Set to release Friday (Jan. 26), fans can expect tracks produced by Metro Boomin, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Pharrell, Zaytoven, Kanye West and Quavo himself with features from Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign and Travis Scott.

Much different than what they’re used to, a lot of Culture II was recorded while the group was on tour in South Africa with one session, “in the middle of, like, the jungle,” Takeoff says. Still, the new scenery gave for inspiration and remains true to their style. “[It’s] the original Migos sound,” Offset said. “Club rocking. The beat, the bass is everything. We’re not really a slow-down artist. It’s light, it’s fun, it’s lit.” Takeoff also mentions that there’s some funk elements in the album as well. “We got a little funkier. It’s not all the way funk, ” he said. “There’s still a Migos vibe.”

Here’s some other gems from the feature below.

Offset on Cardi B:

“She is real solid, came from where I came from, did what I did. She’s herself, man. I seen her develop from the trenches all the way up, and I like how she did it. I respect her grind as a woman. She came to the game with some gangsta sh*t. I like that. I f**k with her. That’s my baby.”

Migos On Obtaining Generational Wealth:

“I want to have generational money,” Offset says. “I got three kids, bro. I need all my kids to be educated and wealthy. I don’t want to be one of those rappers who had it, but right now they be on a TV show to keep them going. I would rather be out the scene, getting my money on Bitcoin.”

Takeoff’s Silent Wisdom:

“He is outspoken with the people he f**k with, he love, but he quiet to everyone else. He analyzes a lot, that’s why I think his raps be so strong. Takeoff got some strong sh*t. He’s just powerful.”

Their Strong Female Fanbase:

“Even if it’s some gangsta sh*t, trap sh*t, the bi**hes got to like it,” Offset says. “See, “Bad and Boujee” was really a ladies’ record. It made all of them want to stand up a little more and feel a little better about themselves. When you got the women, you got everything. If a n**a needs to know the secret to hits, you need something that the women like.”

