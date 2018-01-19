It looks like The Migos are leaving past beefs in the rearview mirror of their luxury cars. While discussing topics that ranged from the Grammys to Takeoff’s pending solo project, the trio decided to bury a somewhat short-lived spat with podcaster/former rapper/host Joe Budden.

The Culture II artists sat down with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 to state that although they wish the father of a newborn son nothing but prosperity, it seems as if there’s still an underlying issue.

“The difference is we want to see him win but he don’t want to see us win,” Takeoff said. Quavo also chimed in by thanking Diddy for “giving that man that job.” According to MTV, Budden reportedly signed a contract with Diddy’s Revolt television station. Details have yet to be made public.

Budden and Migos’ rift began on the red carpet at the 2017 BET Awards when what appeared to be a miscommunication turned into a near-physical incident on Complex’s “Everyday Struggle” show. Budden was a part of the hosting crew but departed from the YouTube program toward the end of last year. Migos also poked fun at the “Everyday Struggle” hosts by featuring supposed lookalikes in their “Ice Tray” video.

