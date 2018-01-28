Shortly after Sunday night’s (Jan. 28) 2018 Grammy Awards, Migos wasted no time in getting back to work. The Atlanta trio released the video for their Culture II standout “Stir Fry” late Sunday night. Produced by Pharrell Williams, the song was originally released in late December and has since blown up as the album’s strongest tracks.

The video finds the trio dressed as martial artists, gambling in their own Chinese restaurant alongside Pharrell and at one point even wielding nunchuks. Watch as the trio ends up clashing with an opposing gang, and gets to show off their wild martial arts moves. The visual also features some hilarious outtakes.

