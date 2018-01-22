Ever since Offset used “Bad and Boujee” to channel his inner Ric Flair, Migos have “woo’d” their way into becoming household names worldwide. A few months ago, the crew’s Culture album received a Grammy nomination (plus a nomination for “Bad & Boujee”) and they have scored a number of hit smash hits in recent years.

Currently, there’s an immense amount of hysteria surrounding the release of their Culture II album which is set to drop this Friday (Jan. 26). This morning they shared a new single, “Superstars,” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show — and Migos stans couldn’t be happier.

“Supastars” is available for purchase on iTunes now.