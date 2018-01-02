It looks like more and more influencers are trying to get into the weed business. The latest aspiring weed entrepreneur happens to be Mike Tyson, who is reportedly gearing up to launch his own cannabis resort in California. According to a new report on The Blast, the former champion is plotting to lead the way in the marijuana business by opening a multi-faceted resort filled with an amusement park, camping facilities, and dispensaries.

Tyson’s latest business endeavor, which has unofficially been titled, “Tyson Ranch,” will reportedly be an amusement park and resort compound, The Blast reports. The ranch will reportedly feature luxurious camping and cabin facilities, and will offer visitors hands-on marijuana growing lessons at the “Tyson Cultivation School.” The lessons will reportedly be taught by Tyson, according to The Blast.

The facility will also include an amphitheater for presentations, a hydro-feed plant and supply store, an extraction facility, an edible factory, and a garden, according to the report.

The Tyson Ranch has already begun promoting the facility’s production near California City, and reportedly has Mayor Jennifer Wood’s seal of approval. Wood and Tyson took a photo together during the announcement on Jan. 1.

A grand opening for the ranch has not bee announced just yet. Stay tuned for more updates.