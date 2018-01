Mila J brings the calm on her new EP January 2018 which appropriately follows her 2017 release Nov 18. The L.A. singer slows the tempo down on this project, bringing a tranquil vibe to her usually upbeat tracks.

With her vocals sounding strong as ever, Mila gives fans something to vibe out with when it’s time to get lost in your own thoughts. Listen to her new project below.