The 60th Annual Grammy awards returned to New York, and music’s biggest and best all descended upon the city that never sleeps bringing even more excitement and electricity to the concrete jungle. Before Sunday’s main event, the Lincoln Motor Company in conjunction with Essence Magazine hosted their annual Black Women In Music Event honoring the incomparable Missy Elliott.

The star-studded event held at The Highline Ballroom was attended by everyone from Tank, to T.I. P.J. Mortan, and R&B’s newest darling Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar. As the evening progressed, rumors began to swirl Ms. Jackson was in attendance to honor her friend and longtime collaborator and as the night continued, Janet took to the stage reading a prepared speech singing Missy’s well deserved praises.

“And when creativity flows so freely from a musical genius, all we can do is express gratitude. I am so grateful for Missy’s beautiful soul. Grateful for her incredible energy. Grateful for her soaring inspiration. Grateful for how she stood toe-to-toe with the guys, showing them that a woman can do it all—take charge, lead the way, innovate, and create without fear.”

As attendees filed into the Highline Ballroom, they also got a chance to enjoy Lincoln’s 2018 Navigator, which was just awarded “Truck of the Year” at the 2018 North American International Auto Show.

The festivities didn’t just stop with Missy. The Lincoln Motor Company invited media and influencers to an intimate dinner at the Dream Hotel as part of their “First Listen” series with Grammy nominee Marsha Ambrosius. The singer-songwriter serenaded the crowd with a few of her classic songs, as well as her newest “Just Like Old Times,” a song about life’s simpler times in response to the current political climate.

The Lincoln Motor Company understands the power of black women, and per usual showed they understand black women are the true MVPs.