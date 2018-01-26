It looks like the Eagles and the Patriots are not the only ones duking it out on Feb. 4. Doritos Blaze chips and Mountain Dew Ice are gearing up for a big Super Bowl battle of their own, and thanks to Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott, the company’s representatives should be in prime shape for competition.

In a new teaser commercial, Missy Elliott assists Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman in tongue-twister preparation, while Busta serves as Game Of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage’s personal sensei as he gets ready for the big event.

The event was teased on the rappers’ Instagram pages earlier in the week, and we’re looking forward to seeing what transpires on Super Bowl Sunday. Check out the teaser below.

