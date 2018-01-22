Members of a small Montgomery community came together Sunday (Jan. 21) to hold a candlelight vigil for a Taco Bell that burned down.

According to Channel 12 WFSA, the Montgomery/Fire rescue said the Taco Bell on the 2600 block of Zelda Road caught fire last Wednesday and collapsed. A small room inside the fast-food Mexican restaurant which held “electrical distribution equipment” is where the fire began.

The vigil however initially started out as a joke on Facebook, but came to fruition Sunday when about 100 community members gathered to remember their dearly beloved, Taco Bell.

“We’re just out here giving remembrance,” one vigil participant said. “I mean, I think it was the best Taco Bell in Montgomery. Another took the loss much harder “I feel like I lost a family member. “

The manager of the Taco Bell released a statement after the vigil and thanked the community for their support.