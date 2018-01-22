Watch Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Aloe Blacc In The “Wrote My Way Out” Video

Lin-Manuel Miranda rounded up Nas, Dave East, and Aloe Blacc for his inspirational “Wrote My Way” music video. And how fitting… considering all four artists have used their pen and pad to better their lives and the lives of the people around them.

The visual was featured as the second of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamildrops” which serves as his monthly content series. We first heard the song on his 2016 Hamilton mixtape.

Watch the “Wrote My Way Out” video below.

