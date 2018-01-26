Nelly’s girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, proves she’s standing by her man’s side as she calls the “Country Grammar” rapper’s newest sexual assault accusations “false claims.” The reason why? Because Jackson claims she was there when everything allegedly occurred, TMZ reports.

In October 2017, college student Monique Green claimed that Nelly raped her on his tour bus after a concert in Washington state, and now, two new women claim they experienced a similar ordeal.

Jackson refutes this incident by stating there’s no way Nelly could have assaulted the two anonymous women because she was “at that venue, in those dressing rooms, on that tour bus.” However, she also admits Nelly “f—ed up” and they are trying to rebuild their relationship and trust.

In light of the #MeToo movement, Jackson claims that there’s an opportunity for positive change to occur but lies discredit the movement.

Read her full statement below.