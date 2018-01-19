N.E.R.D Performing At 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Halftime Show

The 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend is touching down at Staples Center in Los Angeles this year, and the highly anticipated extravaganza will feature a halftime show performance from none other than N.E.R.D.

Just a few weeks removed from the release of their comeback album No_One Ever Really Dies, N.E.R.D. will take the stage to perform a medley of hits, including their latest viral single “Lemon,” featuring Rihanna.

Fergie will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while Ontario rock band Barenaked Ladies is set to deliver the Canadian national anthem. For this year’s festivities, the NBA has also created the “All-Star Team Producers Group,” comprised of more than 200 staff and entertainers from across all 30 teams. Assembled in October, Mascots, DJs, in-arena emcees, specialty dance teams and more will take part in ensuring fans a strong outing for ASW.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will air live on Sunday, Feb. 18 on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

