A new Netflix docuseries featuring some of your favorite hip-hop artists called Rapture will raise Netflix and Chill to a higher standard. The eight-part documentary will follow the lives of Nas, T.I., Logic, Rapsody, Dave East, G-Eazy, 2 Chainz, A Boogie wit da Hoddie and Just Blaze, reports Deadline.

The series, produced by Mass Appeal, will give viewers an intimate glimpse into the hip-hop world. According to a press release from Netflix, you’ll get to see some of the more personal aspects of the artists’ lives like spending time “with their families and friends, to sitting front row in the studio and grinding on tour, to experiencing the ecstatic power of moving the crowd.”

The show will be directed by veteran music journalist Sacha Jenkins, among others. “Way back, when hip-hop culture was in its gestational phase, the powerful message therein didn’t go much further than the five boroughs of New York City. Today, rap music is the heartbeat of Mother Earth, and Netflix is the embodiment of the eyes from which she sees,” Jenkins said. “It is a great honor for Mass Appeal to work with Netflix to produce our new series Rapture. We’ve been telling hip-hop stories since ’96, and as natives, we feel it is our duty to do the movement justice. Rapture is bangin’. Straight up.”

Reportedly, Nas is also releasing a new documentary of his 2014 performance in Washington D.C. at the Kennedy Center later this year. Rapture is set to premiere on Netflix on March 30.