Nick Cannon Addresses Controversy Over Chris Brown Film Collaboration

CREDIT: Getty Images

Nick Cannon is responding to the backlash over his  collaboration with Chris Brown on the forthcoming women’s basketball film,  She Ball.

Cannon will write, direct, and co-star in the film, which features Brown and Evan Ross. But the decision to cast the R&B singer caught a little heat on Twitter:

Last week, TMZ caught up with Cannon at LAX where he spoke in defense of the Breezy and pointed out a double standard with black men and the media.

When asked specifically about the Twitter reactions to Brown being cast in the film, Cannon used Sean Penn as an example of a white celebrity who doesn’t endure the same scrutiny over his past.

Penn has long been accused of  attacking his ex-wife, Madonna, with a baseball bat in 1987. Madonna denied the reported incident years later.

“They ever hate on his past?,” Cannon wondered of Penn, who has gone to win two Academy Awards.

Brown on the other hand, can’t seem to live down his past, which includes a 2009 assault on Rihanna, and a turbulent split from Karrueche Tran that led to her receiving a restraining order against him.

In regards to Breezy, Cannon added, “They want to turn a black man into a monster anytime they can.”

