Nick Cannon’s many talents have allowed him to give the world entertaining and informative content, but his latest rollout of covers are questionable to say the least.

Released Monday (Jan. 22), the three-song EP Singing With Dream Girls features covers from R&B’s most promising acts like SZA, Kehlani and H.E.R. As an homage to the artists, the entertainer created his version of their most popular tracks, including SZA’s “The Weekend.”

With a lot of autotune and salutes to side chicks, Cannon sings about his roster of women. “I’m so excited about the buzz generated by my new single ‘Dream Girl’ that I thought it would be dope to cover a few of my favorite songs by ladies that I am currently inspired by,” Cannon told Billboard. “Two of them being ladies that I have mentored, Kehlani and H.E.R.”

Perhaps it’s the changing vocal tones of the record, but the cover isn’t as enjoyable as his take on H.E.R.’s “Facts” or Kehlani’s “In My Feelings.”

Fans of Cannon and SZA didn’t waste any time reacting to the track on Twitter.

All the Wild N Out comedians writing their jokes about this rn pic.twitter.com/JKLSY9G32H — Wrapfiqah (@Wrapfiqah_) January 24, 2018

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO I ain’t have to even hear past the first 20 seconds I heard that first note & was GONEEEE https://t.co/veJPsuFbGT — abby jasmine (@abbn0rmal_) January 23, 2018

Do you think you can do a remix of The Weekend by SZA Nick Cannon: https://t.co/RLFoA7ncF1 — Davy J🎤🔥 (@DavyJTheVirgo) January 24, 2018

Nick Cannon in the studio recording The Weekend cover. pic.twitter.com/P8BF9DtvTA — ¡g: Jboywonder (@jboywonder) January 24, 2018

Mariah Carey when she saw Nick Cannon’s cover of SZA’s “The Weekend” … pic.twitter.com/ZqsrFvkidA — Genie in the Bottle 🔥 (@sassymerman) January 24, 2018

At least we still have Wild n’ Out.

