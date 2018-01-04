It’s A Wrap: Nas & Nicki Minaj Reportedly Call It Quits

Nicki Minaj and Nas are finito! According to a new report on TMZ, the power couple have reportedly ended their relationship nearly eight months after they initially shook the Internet.

The rappers reportedly broke up a few weeks ago, but managed to keep the split on the down low until now, sources at TMZ claim. Insiders cite their geographical and professional differences as the reason for the split. Living in different cities – Nas lives in New York City, while Nicki spends most of her time in Los Angeles – reportedly became “too much” for the couple, according to TMZ. The Illmatic artist has also opted to spend more time on his record label and restaurant, Sweet Chick.

Furthermore, Nicki is also juggling a hectic schedule. She is expected to be dropping a new album, as well as multiple other business ventures. But don’t worry; this break up won’t be as messy as the femcee’s split from Meek Mill. Sources told TMZ that the duo have mutual respect for one another and will not be engaging in trash talking or subtle disses. Even so, the two won’t likely be caught hanging out anytime soon.

Nicki and Nas first caused fans’ jaws to drop in June 2017, when they were spotted cuddling at Sweet Chick. Over the course of several more months, the couple stirred the pot with videos and photos on social media.

It’s too bad fans never got to hear a collaboration before they split.