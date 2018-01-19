Nipsey Hussle Details His Glorified, Self-Made Hustle In Mini-Doc ’10 Rings’

Despite his recent controversy, it’s safe to say Nipsey Hussle has solidified his legacy in hip-hop history. Since dropping his first mixtape in 2005, the L.A. rapper has evolved from an independent hitmaker into a flourishing businessman in the music industry. Before his new album Victory Lap drops in February, Nip decided to show us just how hard he’s worked to get to this point.

Earlier this week, the good people of TIDAL delivered a fresh mini-documentary called ’10 Rings,’ which digs deep into the story of Nipsey’s recent moves leading up to the release of his album Victory Lap. Today it’s available for everyone to see.

’10 Rings,’ which was directed by Kid Art with assistance from executive producer Cartier Brown and associate producer Rocko Rathon, dives into Nipsey’s lengthy journey to the top thus far from the release of his $100 mixtape Crenshaw to his first major label record deal with Atlantic Records. The Marathon rapper also allows us to get to know his All Money In Records team.

Watch Nipsey Hussle star in the latest episode of ’10 Rings’ below.