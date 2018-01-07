O.J. Simpson and his legal team are preparing to level a lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas casino for being unjustifiably banished from the property.

According to TMZ, Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne wrote in a letter over the weekend his client will seek $100 million in damages because the casino allegedly “singled out Mr. Simpson amongst his non-African American friends, and subsequently expelled him for what turned out to be a fake reason while he peacefully visited the Cosmopolitan.”

It was first reported in November 2017 Simpson was banned from the premises after allegedly getting drunk and becoming unruly. While speaking to USA Today, LaVergne said Simpson hasn’t taken his freedom for granted.

“Mr. Simpson has had 100% perfect behavior since he’s been on parole,” LaVergne said. “He was having dinner with a friend from out of town and everything was going great. The next thing you know, when he was leaving, they told him, ‘Don’t come back.’”