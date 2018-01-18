The Migos’ Offset spit a guest verse on YFN Lucci’s “Boss Life” in which he said, “Pink ring crystal clear, 40k spent on a private Lear/60k solitaire/I cannot vibe with queers.” The internet lost their minds, and Offset took to Instagram to issue an apology stating that his mission was to find a word that would rhyme with the others.

Given that Migos ruffled feathers when rapper ILoveMakonnen announced he was gay and the group suggested his sexuality undermines his street credibility, it’s understandable why people would think it was another jab at the LGBTQ community. Some people went to Twitter to comment on the irony that the “Bad And Boujee” rapper flaunts “designer clothes that are designed by queers.”

did he just say… he doesn’t vibe with queers? then continue to talk about the designer clothes he wears… that are designed by… queers…? https://t.co/RyprncBVz2 — myai (@myyughh) January 17, 2018

He took a screenshot of the definition of queer and posted it to Instagram, saying, “I didn’t write the line about gay people. I have said before since these issues before that I got love for all people. My passion for fashion has lead me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I’m not in a place where I’m hating like that.”

Read his full apology below.