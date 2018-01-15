Offset Inks Tattoo Of Cardi B On His Neck… Foreva

Offset may have proven his love for Cardi B after he got down on one knee during the Powerhouse concert back in Oct. 2017, but now it looks like the Migos member is trying to put his undying loyalty and affection to his wife-to-be on full display with his latest stunt. Offset recently debuted a new tattoo dedicated to Cardi, smack dab on his neck.

READ: Cardi B Calls Out Donald Trump On Twitter

A video of the new ink surfaced on social media on Sunday (Jan. 14). The entire tat seems to be a portrait of Buttercup, the green Power Puff Girl. But under the animated sketch, is Cardi’s name carved in a scripted print.

Interestingly enough, the permanent tat comes shortly after a flood of rumors hit the Internet, suggesting that Offset had cheated on the “Bartier Cardi” rapper not once, but twice since their engagement last year. Additionally, a Chicago rapper by the name of King Yella, sparked more drama after he suggested he had an intimate relationship with the “Bodak Yellow” artist. Cardi has publicly denied those allegations however.

READ: Offset And Cardi B Flex As A Couple On New Song “Um Yea”

So, as the entire hip-hop community continues to question the stability of this trap relationship, Cardi B and Offset may be somewhere counting their Benjamin’s and having a good laugh. Check out Offset’s new ink below.