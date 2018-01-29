Omarosa Announced As Houseguest For “Celebrity Big Brother”

Well, isn’t this a surprise.

It looks like former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is returning to her roots of reality television, as it was announced she’s joining the cast of the first season of Celebrity Big Brother U.S.

The former Apprentice star was announced as a surprise houseguest, and will duke it out against celebrities such as NBA star Metta World Peace, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath and Rudy Huxtable herself, Keshia Knight-Pulliam.

You’ve been asking, guessing and waiting. NOW… Meet your Celebrity Big Brother Houseguests! #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/JqLWfvKjGX — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Manigault Newman reportedly resigned from her position as the director of communications at the White House Office of Public Liaison back in December. White House officials say she “did not go quietly.” Members of the black community got a kick out of the news of her demise at the hands of reported friend Donald Trump, but it looks like she still found a way to come back into our lives.

The show premieres Feb. 7 on CBS.