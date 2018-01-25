Much to our dismay, Oprah Winfrey has set the record straight: she’s not interested in running for president in 2020. In an interview with InStyle that was conducted before her critically acclaimed Golden Globes speech earlier this month, she revealed politics isn’t really her thing. The sit-down reportedly took place three weeks before the award show.

The media powerhouse admitted that she met with someone who offered to help her on a political campaign, but she declined the opportunity. “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,” Winfrey said. “And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. … That’s not for me.”

“Gayle ― who knows me as well as I know myself practically ― has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, ‘When’s Oprah going to run?’” she continued. “So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, ‘I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you ― it would be good for everyone else.’”

This seems like a pretty concrete decision, but you never know what can happen. If Donald Trump won, so can Winfrey—it’s pretty clear that because of her virtues, and many accomplishments she’s a woman for and of the people.

