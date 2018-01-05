OVO Baka Bosses Up In His “Money In The Bank” Video

2017 was a major year for Baka Not Nice. After signing to OVO Sound and taking over the airwaves with his hit single “Live Up To My Name,” the Toronto rapper continues to make headlines with his music. Baka hits the ground running in the new year with the official video for his fresh single “Money in the Bank.”

READ: OVO’s Baka Not Nice Holds Nothing Back On “I Am Who I Am”

Directed by Edison Sigua, Baka brags about just how much cash is stacking up in his bank account by posting up in front of the most lavish sports cars in the market like a black Mercedes-Benz G-Class and a crispy Rolls Royce Wraith. At the same time, Baka gives us a glimpse at how gets his cash by any means necessary.

Look out for Baka’s debut album 4Milli coming soon. Watch his video for “Money in the Bank” below.