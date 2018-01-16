Pam Grier is taking her remarkable and “foxy” life story to the big screen. That’s right – a biopic is reportedly in the works, and apparently the film has already begun casting.

The biographical film, which has tentatively been titled, Pam, has reportedly cast Jay Pharoah as Richard Pryor. While many recognize Pryor as a phenomenal comedian and actor, he also was in a romantic relationship with Grier during the 70s. In Grier’s book, Foxy: My Life in Three Acts, the star revealed that her sexual relationship with the comedian caused cocaine to enter her system.

Of Pharoah’s casting, Grier claimed she believed he was the perfect person to play Pryor from the moment she heard his voice. “I watched him and heard his voice and closed my eyes and said, ‘It’s Richard,'” she told Deadline in a Jan. 16 interview.

Aside from her relationship with Pryor, Grier has been regarded as an icon of the 70s, blaxploitation era for her roles in Foxy Brown, Coffy, Sheba Baby, and Jackie Brown.

Pam Grier’s biopic does not currently have a release date.