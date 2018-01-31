Janet Jackson & The Weeknd To Headline 2018 Panorama Festival

The Panorama Music Festival lineup has been announced, and it looks like this summer is going to be legendary. Music icon, Janet Jackson will be headlining the 3-day event, alongside The Weeknd and The Killers.

Janet and Weeknd aren’t the only two representing for the culture. Migos, Cardi B, SZA, Daniel Caesar, and Jhene Aiko also appear on the official lineup poster.

The new festival is coming at a great time for most of the acts. Jackson recently finished her solo, State of the World Tour in Dec. 2017, and The Weeknd is expected to be dropping a follow up to Starboy this year. Migos also recently dropped their No. 1 album, Culture II on Jan. 26.

Panorama will kick off at New York’s Randall’s Island Park on July 27, and conclude on July 29. Tickets will reportedly go on sale on Feb. 2, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Check out the full line-up below.