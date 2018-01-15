Before his death, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had plans to change the world. These ideas to benefit the poor, people of color and others will be highlighted in the upcoming documentary, I Am MLK Jr.

READ Members Of KKK Mock MLK Day With Recruitment Flyers

Airing on The Paramount Network in April, the doc will provide various vantage points of the icon by viewing his impact on the Civil Rights Movement and the world. The project is produced by filmmaker Derik Murray (I Am Heath Ledger, Johnny Cash: American Rebel), and feature insight from figures like Van Jones, Carmelo Anthony and Nick Cannon.

Formerly known as Spike, The Paramount Network plans to include original storytelling such as I Am MLK Jr., while making the network more inclusive. “This is a reinvention,” Niels Schuurmans, CMO for Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT told Ad Week in September. “It’s a dramatic shift in attitude and programming. It’s a big, bold move.”

Launching Jan. 18, the network will continue to air their popular Lip Sync Battle series and include other projects like a a TV-version of the cult classic Heathers and scripted series Waco (Jan. 24), Yellowstone (June 20) and American Woman.

I Am MLK Jr. will air April 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the preview above.

READ Donald Glover Literally Flips Through The Scenes In The Latest ‘Atlanta’ Teaser