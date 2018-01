P!nk took a break from giant ribbons, glitter and cool tricks in the air for a laid back performance of “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.” There was nothing to distract from P!nk’s powerful vocals as she stood front and center in a plain white T-shirt and jeans. Along with her stood an ASL interpreter signing the entire song.

Check out the performance below.