Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards has a message for white women.

“White women, listen up. We’ve got to do better. … It is not up to women of color to save this country from itself. That’s on all of us,” Richards said while speaking to the thousands of attendees at the #PowerToThePolls Women’s March in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2017 Women’s March in Washington D.C., which was a direct response to Trump’s election, helped birth the residence against The Muslim Ban, spark Hollywood’s #MeToo movement and inspire several women to run for political office.

“All across the country, the Women’s March inspired doctors and teachers and mothers to become activists and organizers and, yes, candidates for office,” Richards said. “And from Virginia to Alabama and to last week in Wisconsin, women have beaten the odds to elect our own to office. … Women of color, transgender women, rural and urban women.”

Richards finished her speech by encouraging women to band together. “The good news is when we are in full on sisterhood, women are the most powerful, political force in America.”