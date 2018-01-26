As the Post Malone interviews continue to flood the Internet in 2018, he made some more comments that aren’t sitting well with certain rap crowds. While talking to GQ, the New York-native discussed his desire to be known more than just a “white rapper,” and to be taken seriously in his musical abilities outside of his sing-rap style of music.

After speaking on his own personal struggles as a “white rapper,” the rap Internet exploded on him per usual.

Read the excerpt from GQ below:

“I definitely feel like there’s a struggle being a white rapper. But I don’t want to be a rapper. I just want to be a person that makes music,” he says. “I make music that I like and I think that kicks ass, that I think the people who fuck with me as a person and as an artist will like.” He sighs.

Do you see that it’s political to be a black rapper?

“Yeah, yeah!” he says. “I mean…shit.”

And you also recognize that there are separate struggles that go along with race, right?

“Yeah,” he says, “of course.”

