Premiere: Iman Adds Another Honest Story To The Legend Of Yonkers With His New LP, ‘Blessed’

The most important feat in having a successful rap career is authenticity and a solid fan-base. In most cases, fans want to hear honest-to-god trials and tribulations or quality bars. That’s it. Following trends are short lived. Ask Trinidad James.

Enter freshman MC, Iman. The rookie wordsmith first garnered the attention of Hot 97’s DJ Enuff after members of Iman’s entourage finessed their way into Hot 97’s office and convinced Enuff to listen to Iman’s music. This encounter led to Enuff hosting Iman’s 2016 effort, To Be Continued… Today (Jan. 19), the Yonkers native released his brand new project dubbed, Blessed.

The 12-track effort finds Iman dropping mature precepts over brooding production–mostly by Rondon and The Religion. Armed with a fierce and seasoned flow, the 22-year-old graduate of Westchester Community College grabs listeners by sharing his story of maneuvering through life–minus the hard-knocks of moving chickens and catching bodies– following a far-fetched dream, as well as seeing childhood friends fall victim to the street life.

Songs like “Inner City Blues,” “Open Letter,” “Runs” and “Stop” is where Iman showcases his strength in storytelling as well as capturing hearts and minds with his vivid and sincere wordplay.

But Iman is more than credible storytelling. He has mean sixteens too. Songs like “Days of Our Lives,” and “Intro” are nothing more than mic control 101. Overall, the Lehman College student is a dexterous and convincing MC with a fluid flow. The passion that comes across on Iman’s records is reminiscent of a young J.Cole. With Iman adding another layer to Yonkers MCs– as opposed to the rawness of The L.O.X.– he’s mos def stepping into his own lane.

Stream Blessed below.