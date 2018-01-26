Texas Prison Escapee Returns To Grounds With Home-Cooked Food

Some people know the answer to the age-old question, “If you were stranded on a deserted island, what three things would you bring?”

Joshua Hansen, an inmate at the federal prison in Beaumont, Texas, would bring alcohol, tobacco, and lots of home-cooked food.

U.S. Marshals and Jefferson County Sheriff’s officers fell upon information that inmates were escaping and crossing onto a farmer’s land right outside of the prison, CNN reports. They suspected that inmates went there to obtain prohibited items. But they weren’t running off, they’d return to the complex, hoping to evade arrest and punishment. To confirm, a camera was put in place on Wednesday (Jan. 24).

Watching closely, Narcotics Investigators and U.S. Marshals allegedly saw a truck driving up to the trailing land and leaving behind a black duffel bag. Following that, Hansen, 25, was seen collecting the bag at approximately 7:30 p.m., then attempting to run back to prison grounds. The inmate was brought to the Jefferson County Jail.

Upon opening the bag, officials found three bottles of Brandy, one bottle of Whisky, bags of Bugler Tobacco, snacks, and an aggregation of home cooked food, according to the County Sheriff’s Office.

Hansen was in prison on Narcotics charges. When booked into the county jail, he was charged with Escape and Marijuana Possession, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The contraband continues to be investigated and the inmate has a Federal Hold placed on him.