Usher managed to keep the media working overtime last year when various reports alleged that the crooner had exposed or infected a number of women with herpes. One alleged victim in particular, Quantasia Sharpton became the center of debate. Due to her size, many fans questioned whether the accusations were true. In a new interview on The Breakfast Club, Jermaine Dupri also revealed his disbelief with Sharpton, branding the woman a liar. Now Sharpton has responded, and she’s roasting both Dupri and Charlamagne for slut-shaming.

“I was in his house sleeping when I saw it on my phone and I was like no way,” Dupri told Charlamagne and the rest of the radio-show hosts on Jan. 16, of discovering Sharpton’s identity. “I ran up stairs, and I was like, ‘please tell me the truth right now. Did you smash that fat girl? There’s no way.”

Sharpton commented under a clip of the video on The Shade Room’s Instagram account on Jan. 17, expressing her frustrations with Dupri’s comments. “Okay so this will be the last time that I address any of this s**t cause quite frankly I’m tired of it,” she wrote. “It’s not ‘fat girl, big girl, herpes accuser’ none of the sorts. Address me by my name or don’t address or speak on me AT ALL.”

She first began to attack Charlamagne. “@cthagod quite frankly I’m TIREDDDDD IM TIRED OF YOUR PALE FACED A**,” she continued. “What you need to do is give your dermatologist donkey of the day cause she have you out here looking like a broke Michael Jackson. Sammy Sosa face a**.”

Then, Shaprton blasted Dupri for perpetuating fat women stereotypes. “@jermainedupri are you insinuating that only Lil Bobs can like fat girls? Are you saying that we aren’t worthy of acceptable male attention?? May you forget that Drake was the one who said ‘I like my girls BBW’? Jamie Foxx admitted to liking big women, John Cena, hell even BILL CLINTON just to name a few,” she added. “Stop trying to use someone’s weight as a joke. Just because you too insecure as a man and your d**k isn’t big enough to handle all of our cushions doesn’t mean we have to settle for the regular randoms down the street. Fat women are not jokes, We are not ugly, We are not easy, We are not your fetish’s and WE ARE NOT YOURE SECRETS.”

She also accused Jermaine and his celebrity friends of engaging in sexual acts with one another. “F**k you Jermaine for ever thinking that there’s ‘no way possible’ but you know what you should know right, ya’ll all f**l each other anyways. A whole group of grown dookey d**ks,” she said.

As previously reported, Sharpton accused Usher of exposing her to the STD during one night of intimacy in a Holiday Inn. While she did not contract herpes, she alleged that the Confessions singer knowingly put her in harm’s way. Sharpton originally filed a million-dollar lawsuit against Usher, but has since dropped the suit.

