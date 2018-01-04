Quavo and Nicki Minaj kick off their 2018 with a new video for their Control The Streets single, “She for Keeps.” The photogenic pair cozy up in the colorful new visual as they spend the night together in the flirtatious picture.

They both last appeared together in the “Motor Sport” video with Cardi B, Offset and Takeoff. Watch the new release via Apple Music below.

CLICK TO WATCH: “She for Keeps” music video