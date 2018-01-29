The follow-up to Rae Sremmurd’s 2016 album SremmLife2 is apparently gonna provide fans with enough material to make the Migos look conservative. Producer Mike Will Made-It says the upcoming album will be a “triple disc” with a solo record from each member of the duo, accompanying a joint album.

READ: ILOVEMAKONNEN And Rae Sremmurd Hit The Coast In Their “Love” Video

“We got the Swae Lee, Swaecation, [Slim] Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction, and then the Rae Sremmurd side,” Mike Will Made-It told Pitchfork on the Grammy’s red carpet on Sunday (Jan. 28).

READ: Mike Will Made-It Is Working On Rae Sremmurd Solo Albums

While the release date and official title of the upcoming project have not yet been made official, the producer also revealed that they’re considering the name Sremmin’ for the LP.

This third installment from the duo will follow the success of SremmLife2, which featured the ubiquitous viral hit of 2016 “Black Beatles,” another Mike Will produced track.

This story was first posted to Billboard.