Raekwon is getting his 2018 started with a pair of new mixtape freebies. The Wu-Tang swordsmen flexes his iron with the help of producers RoadsArt and Big Snipe beats, Rae shows the current generation that there’s more to rap than pills and automobiles.

The Chef has plans for new projects in 2018, and a few surprise collaborations you may not have expected. Listen to his new “The Sky” and “The Biz” freestyles below.