Early Wednesday morning (Jan. 31), former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle were killed in a single-car crash, according to TMZ.

The incident occurred in Studio City, Calif., and law enforcement officials believe Butler, 38, was speeding at the time of impact. He reportedly lost control of his Range Rover and collided with a parking meter.

Butler’s career spanned from his debut with the Miami Heat in 2002, to ending his NBA stint with the San Antonio Spurs in 2016. LaBelle, 31, was a contestant on 2004’s edition of American Idol and she scored a record deal with Epic.

Details are still forthcoming.

Rip to the homie Rasual Butler & his wife!! Condolences to the butler family & friends. Damn Bro 🙏🏽😪 — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) January 31, 2018

Man I hope that story bout Rasual Butler false…….Prayers up for his family. — Mario Chalmers (@mchalmers15) January 31, 2018