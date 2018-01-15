Sweden’s Rebstar, LE SINNER and Baby Mike are back to kick off 2018 with a trip down south featuring trapstars 808 Mafia. Today (Jan 15), the Today Is Vintage family debuts their new posse cut “Story of My Life” with the help of Atlanta’s hitmakers.

The thunderous track features all three artists filling fans in on what the money and fame bring when the competition takes notice: jealousy and envy. Over rugged production, the squad comes off with verses that showcase their individual styles.

“The Wu-Tang Clan was everything to me growing up,” says Rebstar about his inspiration for the track. “I caught wind of them around ’99 when I was 10 or 11. I managed to find a record store in Sweden sold the Wu-Tang Forever double disc and I was instantly hooked. By that time, Meth, Ghostface and ODB had solo records out and everyone was on fire, but when they came together as Wu, they came correct and that was so inspiring to me.

We keep a small circle at Vintage. Everything is pretty much in-house. We’ve implemented a lot of the Wu philosophy and approach to things in a similar manner. We came strong in 2017 with solid records individually. This year is all about unity #VintageLeGang.”

Rebstar is fresh off the premiere of his music video from his latest album “Don’t Stress Me” (title track) — which debuted on Apple Music.

“Story of My Life” is available on iTunes and Spotify now.

