The fight for inclusivity in media is ongoing. Moreso than ever, there is public awareness about the lack of representation in media for minority communities and, in the case of the 2018 Grammys, the underrepresentation of women.

Sunday night (Jan. 28), the televised portion of the Grammys depicted one female winner, Alessia Cara. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Bruno Mars won seven Grammys, inciting a public outcry. While there were many female multi-nominees, there was a clear shortage of women within categories, too.

Alessia Cara took home her gramophone for “Best New Artist” and was the only televised female winner but where were her counterparts? Twitter users took notice and started the hashtag #GrammysSoMale which is still trending now.

Variety caught up with Recording Academy president Neil Portnow who said, “It has to begin with… women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level…[They need] to step up because I think they would be welcome.”

He continued, “I don’t have personal experience of brick walls that you face but I think it’s upon us—us as an industry—to make the welcome mat very obvious, breeding opportunities for all people who want to be creative and paying it forward and creating that next generation of artists.”

Per all Twitter debates, many picked a side. While some argued that women were snubbed as a whole, once again, others defended the Grammy award turnout, saying that the best artists just happened to be men this year.

According to Neil Portnow, men are opportunists but many have agreed that women are working. IndieWire reports that a USC study published before the Grammys discovered that only 10% of Grammy nominees are women on average.

And that can’t be representative of the female music population as women dominate pop music.