Atlanta’s Reese Laflare and PARTYNEXTDOOR debuted a new collaboration, “They Don’t,” produced by London On Da track on Tuesday night (Jan 3). Unfortunately, the song prematurely leaked online, and Reese was gracious enough to give fans the official version of the R&B banger.

“They don’t really see it for you/That ain’t love, don’t be fooled/Playin’ dumb, no need to/I’m the only one, no sequel/Down before, see the prequel/And that friend she with, that’s me, too/Hit me with the place and I’ma pull up on you,” raps Reese on the new track.

Listen to “They Don’t” below.